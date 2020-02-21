Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) Plans $0.30 Final Dividend

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of IRE traded down A$0.47 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$12.33 ($8.74). 1,730,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$13.63 and a 200 day moving average of A$12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. Iress has a 1-year low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of A$14.77 ($10.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.67.
