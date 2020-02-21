Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) Plans $0.30 Final Dividend

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of IRE traded down A$0.47 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$12.33 ($8.74). 1,730,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$13.63 and a 200 day moving average of A$12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. Iress has a 1-year low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of A$14.77 ($10.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.67.

Iress Company Profile

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

