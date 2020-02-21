Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:DHG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:DHG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

ASX DHG traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching A$3.60 ($2.55). 2,922,215 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1-year low of A$2.39 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of A$4.00 ($2.84).

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company in Australia. It operates through Core Digital, Transactions and Other (Digital), and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing solutions through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

