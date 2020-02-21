Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:DHG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:DHG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
ASX DHG traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching A$3.60 ($2.55). 2,922,215 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1-year low of A$2.39 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of A$4.00 ($2.84).
About Domain Holdings Australia
