United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
United Insurance has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
UIHC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,078. The firm has a market cap of $447.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.
