Tennant Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tennant to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

TNC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,396. Tennant has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $955,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,435.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

