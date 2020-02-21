Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.602 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Domtar stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.78. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$42.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.8519743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

