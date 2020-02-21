Umh Properties Cum Red Srs C Prf (NYSE:UMH.PC) Shares Down 0.5%

Umh Properties Cum Red Srs C Prf (NYSE:UMH.PC) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.78, approximately 60,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

About Umh Properties Cum Red Srs C Prf (NYSE:UMH.PC)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Umh Properties Cum Red Srs C Prf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umh Properties Cum Red Srs C Prf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.