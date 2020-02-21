Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 10,974 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,209. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Several analysts recently commented on AG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.