Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 515.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toro were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.74. 73,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

