Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Visa were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $207.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $418.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.