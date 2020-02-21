iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.92. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $114.99 and a 1-year high of $140.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

