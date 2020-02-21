Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 10,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,712. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

