Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,491,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,818. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.