Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,885 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $12.84 on Friday, hitting $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 444,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

