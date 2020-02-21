Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,352,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 608,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $460,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,385. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

