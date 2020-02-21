Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,747.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,086.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.45. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.09 and its 200-day moving average is $206.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

