Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CURE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. 4,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,547. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

