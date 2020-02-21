Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 411.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $59.03. 307,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,593. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

