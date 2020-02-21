Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 422.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 126.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 441,355 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 378.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 481,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 380,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 77,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,926. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.