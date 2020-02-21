Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,916 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CSX were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,824. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.