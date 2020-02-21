Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 635.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $120.33. 3,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

