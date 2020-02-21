Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 966.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ALLETE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. 89,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.14.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

