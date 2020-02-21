Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.