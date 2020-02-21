Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,958 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF alerts:

IEIH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.