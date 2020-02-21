Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,643 Shares of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,121. Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

