Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 369,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,192. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

