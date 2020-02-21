Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,649 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,525. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

