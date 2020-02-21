Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,542 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,974. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

