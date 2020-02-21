Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,225 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after buying an additional 88,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 65,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

URI traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $151.20. 33,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

