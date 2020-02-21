Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Paypal stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 337,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

