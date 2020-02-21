Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $468,000 Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after acquiring an additional 191,135 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 128,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,798. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

