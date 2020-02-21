Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 1,137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 262,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 21,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

