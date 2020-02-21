Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 15,913 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after buying an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after buying an additional 299,983 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 297,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $28.13. 2,018,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

