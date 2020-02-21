Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,968 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 948.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. 9,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,413. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 2,696 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,029.84. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,763 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

