Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 533,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,402. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETFC. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

