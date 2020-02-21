Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,782 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

LYG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 342,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,039. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

