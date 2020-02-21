Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 108,570 Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 155.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,570 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Corp has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. China International Capital raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

