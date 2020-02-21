Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,244. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.