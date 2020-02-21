iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $219.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

