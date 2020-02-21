Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.35. 3,041,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,457,188. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

