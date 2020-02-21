Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 878 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.02. 149,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,424. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.19.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.