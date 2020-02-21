Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

