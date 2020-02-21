Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 322 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $8.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.55. 10,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,127. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.96 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

