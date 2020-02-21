Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $499,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 950.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Graco were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 6,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,139,278.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,186 shares of company stock worth $23,162,088 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

