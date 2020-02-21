VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 45,842.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.62. The company had a trading volume of 291,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $152.62.

