Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $498,000 Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 102.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

MAR traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $142.86. 949,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,195. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

