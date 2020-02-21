Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 96,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.