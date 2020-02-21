Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,332,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 14,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $56.84.

