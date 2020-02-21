Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

RGA stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.46. 15,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

