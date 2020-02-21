Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,268 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $201.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

