OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading Down 4.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, 514 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OZ Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.